Hindustan Unilever's Profits Surge Amidst Higher Expenses

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has reported a significant 19.18% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 2,989 crore. This marks a rise from Rs 2,508 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, alongside an increase in total expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced a robust 19.18% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 2,989 crore for the December quarter.

This financial uptick compares to the previous year's Rs 2,508 crore, as disclosed in a recent regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated total income rose to Rs 16,050 crore, despite higher expenses, which were reported at Rs 12,576 crore for the period, compared to Rs 12,305 crore a year prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

