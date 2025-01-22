MSRTC Launches Campaign for Cleaner Bus Stations in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to embark on an ambitious year-long campaign, aimed at enhancing cleanliness at bus stations across the state. The announcement was made by Maharashtra transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik, on Wednesday.

Dubbed the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clean, Beautiful Bus Station Campaign', the initiative will commence from Kurla-Nehru Nagar bus station on Thursday. The campaign coincides with the birth anniversary of the late Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, conceptualized by deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, Eknath Shinde.

The initiative focuses on transforming bus stations into pristine spaces, fostering local pride. High standards of cleanliness, including maintenance of clean toilets for passengers, are a priority. Prizes are set at Rs 1 crore for the best urban station, Rs 50 lakh for the best semi-urban station, and Rs 25 lakh for the best rural station. Evaluations of stations will occur every three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)