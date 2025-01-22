Left Menu

India's USD 100 Billion Investment Surge: A Boost for Youth Employment

A new Trade and Economic Participation Agreement between India and a European bloc promises USD 100 billion in investments and one million jobs in India. Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlights the importance of this agreement for skill development, showcasing India's advancement in education and youth empowerment.

Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:19 IST
In a major economic development, India is set to benefit from a USD 100 billion investment through a newly inked Trade and Economic Participation Agreement with four European nations. Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary outlined the transformative potential of this deal to generate one million jobs during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Chaudhary emphasized the pivotal role of Indian talent and the government's substantial investments in infrastructure and skill development. He cited the commitment of European companies as a testament to India's growing global standing in education, skill development, and youth empowerment, particularly in fields like AI.

The minister revealed the Swiss government's anticipated ratification of this agreement, marking it as the first free trade agreement incorporating a skill development component. This strategic move underscores India's dynamic position in global trade, enhancing opportunities across sectors like manufacturing, technology, and sustainable development.

