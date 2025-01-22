Left Menu

The Detailing Mafia Unveils Revolutionary Car Care Range at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The Detailing Mafia, a significant entity in car detailing, launched new premium car care products at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With a focus on immaculate washing and innovative protection techniques, the brand targets car enthusiasts and budding entrepreneurs, extending its reach in the automotive detailing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:12 IST
The Detailing Mafia Unveils Revolutionary Car Care Range at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India] – The Detailing Mafia, a frontrunner in the automotive detailing industry, unveiled a range of premium car care solutions during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This strategic launch highlights the brand's mission to elevate vehicle maintenance and protection, featuring Labocosmetica's products and advanced PPF coatings.

The launch aims to enhance product visibility, attracting car enthusiasts and future entrepreneurs keen on maintaining and investing in high-quality vehicle care. The Detailing Mafia's presence at the event, accompanied by live demos, sought to maximize engagement and showcase the efficacy of their offerings.

Commenting on the expo, CEO Kunal Sethi expressed enthusiasm about engaging with stakeholders and promoting the advantages of premium detailing services. The Detailing Mafia, established in 2017 as part of the Manmachine Group, continues to transform the car detailing landscape, with a strong presence of 200 stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025