The Detailing Mafia Unveils Revolutionary Car Care Range at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

New Delhi [India] – The Detailing Mafia, a frontrunner in the automotive detailing industry, unveiled a range of premium car care solutions during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This strategic launch highlights the brand's mission to elevate vehicle maintenance and protection, featuring Labocosmetica's products and advanced PPF coatings.

The launch aims to enhance product visibility, attracting car enthusiasts and future entrepreneurs keen on maintaining and investing in high-quality vehicle care. The Detailing Mafia's presence at the event, accompanied by live demos, sought to maximize engagement and showcase the efficacy of their offerings.

Commenting on the expo, CEO Kunal Sethi expressed enthusiasm about engaging with stakeholders and promoting the advantages of premium detailing services. The Detailing Mafia, established in 2017 as part of the Manmachine Group, continues to transform the car detailing landscape, with a strong presence of 200 stores.

