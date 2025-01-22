Euro Zone Bonds: Relief as Trump Holds Off on Immediate Tariffs

Euro zone bond yields remained stable on Wednesday following two days of declines, as investors breathed a sigh of relief over President Donald Trump's decision not to immediately increase tariffs. Trump's administration, however, has proposed a 10% duty on Chinese goods and signaled potential tariffs on the European Union.

Investors are watching closely, awaiting possible announcements on tariffs by April 1, as articulated by Mohit Kumar, European economist at Jefferies. Bundesanleihe yields, which have seen previous pressure from tariff discussions, are showing minimal movement, with Germany's 10-year bond yield at 2.484% and Italy's 10-year yield at 3.581%.

The European Central Bank has suggested further interest rate cuts, as noted by President Christine Lagarde in Davos. The U.S. economic impact remains substantial, influencing European markets, yet strong demand for euro zone government bonds persists. This week, Spain and France reported record demand in bond syndications.

