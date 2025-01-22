EQ India Recognized as 2025 Top Employer for Third Year

Bengaluru, Karnataka: EQ India has been celebrated as one of the 2025 Top Employers in India, maintaining this accolade for the third straight year. The recognition underscores the company's dedication to building a superior working environment through outstanding human resources policies and practices.

The Top Employers Institute evaluates companies based on their responses to an HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, and Talent Acquisition. EQ India's performance places them in the top 25% of the certified organizations, reinforcing their status as a leader in promoting workplace equity and employee development.

Boasting a workforce of over 2,000, EQ India emphasizes personalized development and cross-functional training. With a clear focus on diversity, women constitute over 40% of their employees. Positive remarks from Andrew Stephenson, EQ's Chief People Officer, highlight the significance of this certification as a mark of distinction for their operations in the UK, US, and India.

Anand Ramakrishnan, Managing Director of EQ India, expressed pride in the achievement, viewing it as validation of their efforts towards fostering an inclusive and growth-centered environment. Meanwhile, David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, praised the continued commitment of Top Employers to advancing global HR standards amid dynamic worldwide changes.

