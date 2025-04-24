Left Menu

India Unites: Government Briefs on Pahalgam Terror Attack

An all-party meeting is set to brief political leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack. Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the leaders will discuss measures against Pakistan. The meeting seeks to unite parties, presenting a collaborative national front, following serious security repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 08:52 IST
India Unites: Government Briefs on Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to brief leaders from various political parties on the recent Pahalgam terror attack during an all-party meeting on Thursday evening. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the meeting, with Home Minister Amit Shah and possibly External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar providing additional input.

After the violent assault in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, the government has announced decisive actions against Pakistan. Measures include downgrading diplomatic relations, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, expelling Pakistani military attaches, and closing the Attari land-transit post.

The convention of calling an all-party briefing following significant national security events aims to maintain a unified national stance, reminiscent of meetings post-Pulwama attack and the India-China standoff. This gathering allows opposition parties to voice concerns while understanding the government's official position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025