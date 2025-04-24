India Unites: Government Briefs on Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian government is set to brief leaders from various political parties on the recent Pahalgam terror attack during an all-party meeting on Thursday evening. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the meeting, with Home Minister Amit Shah and possibly External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar providing additional input.

After the violent assault in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, the government has announced decisive actions against Pakistan. Measures include downgrading diplomatic relations, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, expelling Pakistani military attaches, and closing the Attari land-transit post.

The convention of calling an all-party briefing following significant national security events aims to maintain a unified national stance, reminiscent of meetings post-Pulwama attack and the India-China standoff. This gathering allows opposition parties to voice concerns while understanding the government's official position.

(With inputs from agencies.)