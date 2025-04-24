DeepSeek's Data Breach Controversy in South Korea

In an alarming revelation, South Korea's information protection authority disclosed that DeepSeek engaged in unauthorized data transfers. This breach occurred when the app was still accessible for download in the nation's app market.

The allegations suggest that user information and prompts were transferred without consent, raising significant privacy concerns. This situation highlights the need for stricter data protection measures in digital platforms.

Despite attempts to reach out, DeepSeek has not provided any comments on the serious charges leveled against them by the South Korean authorities.

