Inspiring Verses Take Flight: 'Udaan' by Padamjeet Sehrawat Launched with Kapil Dev

A new beacon of inspiration has taken flight with the launch of Padamjeet Sehrawat's poetry collection, 'Udaan'. The launch event, held at The India International Centre, was elevated by the presence of cricket legend and former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who officiated as the chief guest.

During the launch, Dev lauded Sehrawat for crafting a series of thought-provoking poems aimed at uplifting the spirit. Drawing parallels to his own journey in cricket, Dev implored the audience to nurture a positive mindset. Sehrawat is celebrated not only for his poetic prowess but also as a cricket commentator, singer, writer, and motivational speaker, marking his influence across multiple domains.

'Udaan' presents a selection of poems designed to instill motivation and a fresh perspective on life. The collection reflects Sehrawat's belief in the transformative power of words, providing readers with optimism and energy, much like his dynamic musical style and motivational talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)