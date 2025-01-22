Heathrow Expansion: Rachel Reeves Signals Economic Growth Priority

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has suggested her support for expanding London's Heathrow airport, underscoring economic growth as the government's primary focus. She assured attendees at a Bloomberg event during the World Economic Forum in Davos that growth takes precedence over other factors.

Reeves expressed concern that Britain's historical reluctance to embrace new infrastructure projects has posed problems, specifically citing the country's hesitancy in approving initiatives like airport expansions. Heathrow, a major hub for European travel, has long pursued plans for a new runway. However, these plans are currently stalled due to the pandemic and environmental concerns.

While media reports hint at Reeves endorsing the expansion in a forthcoming speech, she refrained from confirming such speculations. Meanwhile, Gatwick, Britain's second-largest airport, is also awaiting governmental approval for its own expansion, with a decision expected by February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)