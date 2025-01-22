Left Menu

Heathrow Expansion: Rachel Reeves Signals Economic Growth Priority

British finance minister Rachel Reeves indicated her support for expanding London's Heathrow airport, emphasizing economic growth as the government's priority. Heathrow has faced hurdles due to environmental challenges and COVID-19. Speculation arises about Reeves' upcoming speech possibly greenlighting the expansion, despite expected environmental opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:42 IST
Heathrow Expansion: Rachel Reeves Signals Economic Growth Priority

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has suggested her support for expanding London's Heathrow airport, underscoring economic growth as the government's primary focus. She assured attendees at a Bloomberg event during the World Economic Forum in Davos that growth takes precedence over other factors.

Reeves expressed concern that Britain's historical reluctance to embrace new infrastructure projects has posed problems, specifically citing the country's hesitancy in approving initiatives like airport expansions. Heathrow, a major hub for European travel, has long pursued plans for a new runway. However, these plans are currently stalled due to the pandemic and environmental concerns.

While media reports hint at Reeves endorsing the expansion in a forthcoming speech, she refrained from confirming such speculations. Meanwhile, Gatwick, Britain's second-largest airport, is also awaiting governmental approval for its own expansion, with a decision expected by February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025