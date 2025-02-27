Left Menu

Gatwick Airport Expansion: Boost or Burden?

Britain plans to approve Gatwick Airport's expansion to drive economic growth, despite environmental opposition. Decision delayed to October for further assessment of public transport and noise issues. Sustainable aviation fuel supports net zero targets, with hopes to create jobs and boost trade by end of decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:22 IST
Gatwick Airport Expansion: Boost or Burden?

Britain is poised to give the green light to Gatwick Airport's expansion to bolster economic growth, despite environmentalist concerns. Transport Minister Heidi Alexander announced the decision will be deferred to October for additional review of public transport and noise complications. Gatwick supporters welcome progression but warn of burdensome conditions.

Gatwick plans to fully utilize its backup runway, aiming for a passenger increase by the 2030s. Conditions under scrutiny include passenger transport ratios and noise insulation for local homes. The airport, owned by VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners, emphasizes the importance of favorable planning conditions to secure a £2.2 billion investment.

The government contends that sustainable aviation fuel offsets enlargement emissions, backing additional runway projects at major airports. However, environmentalists and local communities challenge the move, labeling it reckless. With Heathrow also on the expansion radar, the Gatwick decision awaits a formal October deadline amid heightened scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

