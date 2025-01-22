Maharashtra Inks Mega Deals Worth Rs 15.70 Lakh Crore at WEF Davos

The Maharashtra government has made a major economic stride by signing 54 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The highlight is a massive Rs 3 lakh crore investment from Reliance Industries, expected to create approximately 3 lakh jobs.

These agreements were confirmed over a span of two days, as stated by the government on Wednesday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Industries Minister Uday Samant and top bureaucrats, led the state's delegation. Another substantial commitment comes from Amazon, which has pledged Rs 71,795 crore for data centers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, generating 83,100 jobs.

The comprehensive investments touch multiple sectors such as petrochemicals, renewable energy, and real estate. Other significant MoUs include deals with Blackstone in the infrastructure sector and Vardhaan Lithium in electronics. The state continues to attract global investors aiming to boost Maharashtra's economic landscape.

