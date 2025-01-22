Left Menu

Maharashtra Inks Mega Deals Worth Rs 15.70 Lakh Crore at WEF Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Maharashtra government signed 54 MoUs totaling Rs 15.70 lakh crore. The agreements, including a significant Rs 3 lakh crore deal with Reliance Industries, are set to create over 3 lakh jobs across various sectors. Key investors include Reliance, Amazon, Blackstone, and L&T Defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:57 IST
Maharashtra Inks Mega Deals Worth Rs 15.70 Lakh Crore at WEF Davos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has made a major economic stride by signing 54 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The highlight is a massive Rs 3 lakh crore investment from Reliance Industries, expected to create approximately 3 lakh jobs.

These agreements were confirmed over a span of two days, as stated by the government on Wednesday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Industries Minister Uday Samant and top bureaucrats, led the state's delegation. Another substantial commitment comes from Amazon, which has pledged Rs 71,795 crore for data centers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, generating 83,100 jobs.

The comprehensive investments touch multiple sectors such as petrochemicals, renewable energy, and real estate. Other significant MoUs include deals with Blackstone in the infrastructure sector and Vardhaan Lithium in electronics. The state continues to attract global investors aiming to boost Maharashtra's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025