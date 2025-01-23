Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Quest for Global Partnerships: Naidu Meets Global Leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met global leaders including Bill Gates to discuss partnerships for transforming the state into a hub for healthcare, education, and innovation. Naidu emphasized leveraging technology and sought collaborations with Google, Petronas, PepsiCo, and others to boost economic development in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Davos at the World Economic Forum, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engaged with Microsoft founder Bill Gates to explore partnerships aimed at transforming the state into a global hub for healthcare, education, and innovation. Key discussion points included establishing a centre for health innovation and engaging the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in public health initiatives.

Naidu further extended his efforts by urging Google Cloud to explore Visakhapatnam for chip manufacturing ventures. He also sought investment from Petronas in green hydrogen and ammonia projects, while encouraging PepsiCo and Unilever to set up operational centers in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the region's potential for rapid growth and development.

The chief minister showcased Andhra Pradesh's dynamic industrial policies, aiming to attract substantial investments in technology, green energy, and other sectors. These discussions underline Naidu's dedication to economic development, leveraging the state's infrastructure and talent to foster global collaborations.

