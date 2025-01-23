South Korea Overhauls Airport Infrastructure After Tragic Air Crash

In the wake of a tragic aviation disaster, South Korea is moving to upgrade airport infrastructure by removing concrete embankments near runways. These embankments, which contain localiser antennas crucial for aircraft landings, have been blamed for exacerbating last month's crash involving a Jeju Air plane.

The incident took place on December 29, when a Boeing 737-800 of Jeju Air failed to deploy its landing gear and skidded off the runway in Muan, crashing into the concrete structures and erupting in flames. The crash resulted in a high death toll, with only two survivors out of 181 passengers.

According to the Transport Ministry and local media, the structures will be replaced with breakable materials to improve safety. Investigations are ongoing, complicated by the premature cessation of the jetliner's black box recording. Officials are also examining warnings about bird strikes given to the pilot just minutes before the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)