Left Menu

South Korea Overhauls Airport Infrastructure After Tragic Air Crash

South Korea plans to replace concrete airport embankments with safer materials following a tragic crash of a Jeju Air plane. The embankments, housing localiser antennas, worsened the crash outcomes. The updates aim to enhance airport safety and facilitate more effective accident investigations after the Muan incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:06 IST
South Korea Overhauls Airport Infrastructure After Tragic Air Crash
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In the wake of a tragic aviation disaster, South Korea is moving to upgrade airport infrastructure by removing concrete embankments near runways. These embankments, which contain localiser antennas crucial for aircraft landings, have been blamed for exacerbating last month's crash involving a Jeju Air plane.

The incident took place on December 29, when a Boeing 737-800 of Jeju Air failed to deploy its landing gear and skidded off the runway in Muan, crashing into the concrete structures and erupting in flames. The crash resulted in a high death toll, with only two survivors out of 181 passengers.

According to the Transport Ministry and local media, the structures will be replaced with breakable materials to improve safety. Investigations are ongoing, complicated by the premature cessation of the jetliner's black box recording. Officials are also examining warnings about bird strikes given to the pilot just minutes before the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025