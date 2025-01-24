Trump's Bold Vision for American Economic Dominance and Social Policies

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a speech via video conference at the World Economic Forum, pledging to offer business leaders low taxes if they manufacture products in the United States, while also threatening tariffs for manufacturers who do not.

Trump announced goals of revitalizing America as a manufacturing leader and the hub of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, alongside a pledge to enforce stringent policies regarding gender classifications and sports participation.

His remarks included ambitious plans to address inflation, balance trade deficits, and improve U.S.-China relations, while criticizing prior administrations for economic decline. Trump's plans aim to usher in a new era of American prosperity and global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)