Fiji Embarks on $199.56 M Project to Strengthen Bridges Against Climate Risks, Boost Connectivity

The Government of Fiji, with financing from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and its own resources, has launched the $199.56 million (FJD 464 million) Fiji Critical Bridges Resilience Project. This ambitious initiative aims to fortify four key bridges on Viti Levu—Medraukutu, Lami, Viseisei, and Sabeto—against climate change and natural hazards. The project will improve connectivity for more than 500,000 people, approximately 62% of Fiji’s population, fostering social inclusion and economic growth.

The project incorporates advanced climate and seismic risk assessments to ensure long-term infrastructure sustainability. Planned enhancements include:

Raising bridge heights to protect against flooding and rising sea levels.

to protect against flooding and rising sea levels. Employing seismic-resilient ground improvement techniques to withstand geological shocks.

to withstand geological shocks. Strengthening surrounding approach roads to maintain connectivity during extreme weather events.

The initiative is part of the larger Pacific Climate Resilient Transport Program, addressing vulnerabilities in Fiji's infrastructure caused by tropical cyclones, floods, and other natural disasters, which result in estimated annual economic losses of over $220 million (FJD 512 million).

Broader Socioeconomic Benefits

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Hon. Prof. Biman Prasad, emphasized the importance of resilient infrastructure: “Enhancing the resilience of our infrastructure is essential for economic growth, improving access to employment opportunities—especially for women—and supporting key sectors such as tourism, agriculture, commerce, health, and education.”

Stefano Mocci, World Bank Group Country Manager for Fiji, reiterated the transformative potential of the project: “This initiative strengthens Fiji’s infrastructure, ensuring connectivity, safety, and well-being for communities while fostering sustainability.”

Capacity Building and Inclusivity

The project also prioritizes administrative and operational improvements through technical support for the Fiji Roads Authority, ensuring effective and sustainable management of transport assets.

A dedicated gender program will foster women’s participation in technical and leadership roles within the transport sector, promoting inclusivity and equity.

Additional Benefits

Economic Opportunities : Improved infrastructure is expected to boost tourism and local businesses along the Queens Road, Fiji’s critical artery connecting Suva, Lautoka, and international ports.

: Improved infrastructure is expected to boost tourism and local businesses along the Queens Road, Fiji’s critical artery connecting Suva, Lautoka, and international ports. Community Resilience: By mitigating the impact of extreme weather events, the project ensures uninterrupted access to essential services like healthcare, education, and social protection.

A Unified Effort for Sustainable Development

Jointly financed by Fiji ($15.06 million), the World Bank ($50 million), and the ADB ($134.5 million), the project underscores international cooperation in addressing climate change and systemic vulnerabilities. By integrating advanced engineering and sustainability principles, Fiji’s Critical Bridges Resilience Project sets a benchmark for climate-adaptive infrastructure development in the Pacific region.