NIIT Ltd Sees Decline in Q3 Profit Despite Revenue Surge
NIIT Ltd reported a 6.75% drop in net profit for Q3 2024-25, amounting to Rs 13.39 crore, compared to Rs 14.36 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenues, however, rose 15.19% due to strategic client base expansion, amid a volatile hiring environment.
- Country:
- India
NIIT Ltd, a skills and talent development firm, has announced a 6.75% decrease in consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter, bringing its profit down to Rs 13.39 crore.
This decline, reported in a regulatory filing, contrasts with the Rs 14.36 crore profit posted in the same period of FY24. Despite this, NIIT saw its revenue from operations increase by 15.19% to Rs 98.11 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 85.17 crore in Q3 FY24.
The growth in revenue was attributed to swift actions to expand its client base to include GCCs, Tier II GSIs, large private sector banks, and leading Indian enterprises. Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, noted the volatile hiring environment, stressing adaptability as key to the company's continuing success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TCS net profit rises 11.95 per cent to Rs 12,380 crore in December quarter, revenue up 5.5 per cent.
HCL Tech net profit rises 5.5 pc to Rs 4,591 crore in October-December quarter; revenue climbs 5 pc: Company filing.
Infosys net profit rises 11.4 pc annually to Rs 6,806 crore; revenue up 7.5 pc at Rs 41,764 crore: Company filing.
Reliance Jio net profit jumps 24 per cent in October-December 2024 as earnings rise on tariff hike: Co filing.
Reliance Industries Ltd reports 7.4 pc rise in December quarter net profit to Rs 18,540 crore: Co filing.