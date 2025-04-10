TCS net profit dips 1.6 pc to Rs 12,224 cr in March quarter; revenue rises 5.2 pc to Rs 64,479 crore: BSE filing.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:22 IST
