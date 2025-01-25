Transforming Railways: Bridging Accessibility Gaps for Persons with Disabilities

The Railway Ministry faces renewed pressure to upgrade its infrastructure, following a barrage of criticisms for failing to meet accessibility standards for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). The push comes after Dr. Satendra Singh, who has a locomotor disability, lodged an extensive complaint that outlined the practical challenges experienced at major rail stations like New Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Dr. Singh's complaint highlighted accessibility inequalities in the Vande Bharat Express, emphasising the urgent need for infrastructural adjustments. The Court of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) responded by instructing the Ministry of Railways to enhance facilities at stations, including the installation of elevators, gentle ramps, and universally accessible toilets.

Taking a broader view, the court also urged the redesigning of train interiors to create safe and accessible spaces. Additionally, it underscored the need for digital accessibility, particularly of Indian Railways' online platforms, urging immediate compliance with national guidelines to ensure inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)