Transforming Railways: Bridging Accessibility Gaps for Persons with Disabilities
The Railway Ministry has been directed to upgrade infrastructure to meet accessibility standards for Persons with Disabilities. Dr. Satendra Singh's complaint revealed significant accessibility issues with railway stations and the Vande Bharat Express. Urgent modifications, including elevators, ramps, and redesigned train doors, were mandated to enhance accessibility.
- Country:
- India
The Railway Ministry faces renewed pressure to upgrade its infrastructure, following a barrage of criticisms for failing to meet accessibility standards for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). The push comes after Dr. Satendra Singh, who has a locomotor disability, lodged an extensive complaint that outlined the practical challenges experienced at major rail stations like New Delhi and Ghaziabad.
Dr. Singh's complaint highlighted accessibility inequalities in the Vande Bharat Express, emphasising the urgent need for infrastructural adjustments. The Court of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) responded by instructing the Ministry of Railways to enhance facilities at stations, including the installation of elevators, gentle ramps, and universally accessible toilets.
Taking a broader view, the court also urged the redesigning of train interiors to create safe and accessible spaces. Additionally, it underscored the need for digital accessibility, particularly of Indian Railways' online platforms, urging immediate compliance with national guidelines to ensure inclusivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tracking Funds: SBI Chair CS Setty Calls for Market Infrastructure Overhaul
Wildlife Panel Approves Strategic Infrastructure in Ladakh
Ghazipur's Looming Landfill: A Health and Infrastructure Crisis
We are focusing on boosting border infrastructure, capability development: Army chief while talking about situation along LAC.
Tech-Savvy Force Urged to Shield India's Digital Infrastructure