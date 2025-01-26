Left Menu

Frozen Freighter: Manitoulin Freed from Lake Erie's Icy Grip

The Canadian freighter Manitoulin, trapped in Lake Erie's ice for days, has been freed. The 663-foot vessel with 17 crew members was stuck after unloading wheat in Buffalo. Collaborating US and Canadian Coast Guard efforts, including icebreaking ships, facilitated the freighter's release, ensuring safe passage to Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buffalo | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:28 IST
Frozen Freighter: Manitoulin Freed from Lake Erie's Icy Grip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Canadian freighter Manitoulin, measuring 663 feet, was freed on Sunday from Lake Erie's icy confines after being trapped for several days. The vessel, carrying 17 crew members, initially became ensnared on Wednesday after delivering wheat to Buffalo, New York, as stated by the US Coast Guard.

Efforts to free the Manitoulin involved multiple Coast Guard ships. A US icebreaking ship started assisting on Thursday, joined by another on Saturday. Additionally, the Canadian Coast Guard contributed to the mission. Together, they successfully escorted the freighter through approximately 20 miles of solid ice to reach open water.

Having completed its Buffalo delivery, the freighter now embarks on the remainder of its journey across Lake Erie, towards the Detroit and St. Clair rivers, and eventually to Canada. Coast Guard officials have assured safe passage using a backup cutter to navigate remaining icy patches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025