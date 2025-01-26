Frozen Freighter: Manitoulin Freed from Lake Erie's Icy Grip

The Canadian freighter Manitoulin, measuring 663 feet, was freed on Sunday from Lake Erie's icy confines after being trapped for several days. The vessel, carrying 17 crew members, initially became ensnared on Wednesday after delivering wheat to Buffalo, New York, as stated by the US Coast Guard.

Efforts to free the Manitoulin involved multiple Coast Guard ships. A US icebreaking ship started assisting on Thursday, joined by another on Saturday. Additionally, the Canadian Coast Guard contributed to the mission. Together, they successfully escorted the freighter through approximately 20 miles of solid ice to reach open water.

Having completed its Buffalo delivery, the freighter now embarks on the remainder of its journey across Lake Erie, towards the Detroit and St. Clair rivers, and eventually to Canada. Coast Guard officials have assured safe passage using a backup cutter to navigate remaining icy patches.

