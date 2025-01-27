Left Menu

Manufacturing Sector Calls for Policy Reform Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26

Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, manufacturing industry players are advocating for policies that enhance local production, lower GST on consumer durables, and propose tax reforms to boost disposable income. Industry leaders also push for incentives in manufacturing, sustainability, drone technology, and innovation to strengthen India's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:26 IST
Manufacturing Sector Calls for Policy Reform Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, the manufacturing sector is pressing the Indian government for favorable policies. Key demands include boosting local production with reduced GST rates on consumer durables, along with tax reforms to increase disposable incomes and spur consumer spending.

Simarpreet Singh, CEO of Hartek Group, praised the government's efforts in renewable energy, highlighting solar power progress, and called for sustained infrastructure support in PLI schemes. Nileshkumar Kukalyekar of Envalior urged investments in sustainable manufacturing, focusing on recycled materials and green technologies.

In the tech sector, Ankit Kumar from Skye Air emphasized the potential of drones to transform logistics and advocated for tax exemptions on drone services. Various industry leaders, such as Amit Mittal from Chandpur Paper, also stressed the importance of integrating sustainability into business practices through governmental support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025