Manufacturing Sector Calls for Policy Reform Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26

As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, the manufacturing sector is pressing the Indian government for favorable policies. Key demands include boosting local production with reduced GST rates on consumer durables, along with tax reforms to increase disposable incomes and spur consumer spending.

Simarpreet Singh, CEO of Hartek Group, praised the government's efforts in renewable energy, highlighting solar power progress, and called for sustained infrastructure support in PLI schemes. Nileshkumar Kukalyekar of Envalior urged investments in sustainable manufacturing, focusing on recycled materials and green technologies.

In the tech sector, Ankit Kumar from Skye Air emphasized the potential of drones to transform logistics and advocated for tax exemptions on drone services. Various industry leaders, such as Amit Mittal from Chandpur Paper, also stressed the importance of integrating sustainability into business practices through governmental support.

(With inputs from agencies.)