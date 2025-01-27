Left Menu

Forever52's KBKB Campaign: Empowering Indian Makeup Artists

Forever52's KBKB campaign celebrates and empowers emerging Indian makeup artists by providing them with opportunities for global exposure and skill enhancement. The initiative offers substantial prizes and masterclasses with international experts, aiming to bridge local talent with global platforms and redefine industry standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:36 IST
Forever52's KBKB Campaign: Empowering India's Artistic Future. Image Credit: ANI
Forever52, a leading makeup brand, has launched an innovative campaign titled 'Khubsurat Bharat Ki Khubsurat Betiyan' (KBKB), focusing on empowering aspiring makeup artists across India. This initiative not only recognizes talent but also provides them with a platform to gain international exposure.

The KBKB campaign offers three winners a remarkable opportunity to win cash prizes totaling Rs5 lakh and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai. Moreover, winners will benefit from exclusive masterclasses led by internationally acclaimed makeup artists, designed to equip them with advanced skills and industry insights.

Rajat Aggarwal, Managing Director of Forever52, emphasized the brand's mission to serve as a platform for empowerment, offering recognition, education, and global exposure to Indian makeup artists. Featuring television star Shivangi Joshi, the campaign highlights the significant role of makeup in enhancing confidence and delivering unforgettable bridal looks. Forever52 is setting new industry standards and nurturing the next generation of makeup talent with this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

