Bridging the AI Security Gap: Challenges for Indian Enterprises

Despite the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across India, a survey by Hitachi Vantara highlights that 54 percent of Indian IT leaders view security gaps as formidable barriers to AI success. The survey found that over 40 percent of respondents fear data breaches from AI-enabled attacks, while 35 percent worry about data recovery post-ransomware or kill-ware attacks.

The study, involving 1,200 IT decision-makers across 15 countries, including 100 from India, underscores the struggle of Indian enterprises to align data quality and risk management with AI demands. This misalignment threatens long-term success, even as AI-driven innovations gain traction.

Key findings from the survey indicate that 58 percent of Indian respondents say AI initiatives hinge on high-quality data. Additionally, 43 percent express concerns over data quality sufficiency for AI training, and a similar percentage highlight sustainability challenges posed by AI. Ethical issues, hiring skilled workers, and robust cybersecurity remain top concerns for Indian enterprises.

Hemant Tiwari, Managing Director and Vice President of India and SAARC Region at Hitachi Vantara, noted that while Indian enterprises are enthusiastically adopting AI, there are significant security and governance challenges. Tiwari argues that bridging these gaps with modern infrastructure that emphasizes data quality, energy efficiency, and risk mitigation is crucial for sustainable growth in the AI era.

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., offers solutions in data storage, infrastructure systems, and cloud management, among other digital services. (ANI)

