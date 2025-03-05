Left Menu

Justice Department Backs Election Clerk in 2020 Data Breach Case

The Justice Department supports former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, jailed for allowing unauthorized data access about the 2020 election. U.S. officials question the fairness of her prosecution, pushing back against state-level convictions influenced by political motives and urging for her release during appeals.

Denver | Updated: 05-03-2025 01:58 IST
The Department of Justice is lending its support to former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was convicted of her involvement in granting unauthorized access to confidential 2020 election data. The move marks another effort by the Trump administration to aid allies who violated laws in the president's favor.

Acting U.S. Assistant Attorney General Yaakov M. Roth voiced concerns over Peters' state conviction in a federal court filing, suggesting that the prosecution may have been fueled by political motivation rather than justice. This follows a broader governmental review into perceived abuses within the criminal justice process, particularly those tied to election-related prosecutions.

Peters, once a prominent figure among those perpetuating voter fraud theories for the 2020 election loss, remains a polarizing figure supported by Trump's allies. The Justice Department's intervention raises questions about the federal government's role in state prosecutions, especially those targeting political allies of the former president.

