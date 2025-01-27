Tragedy Strikes: Two Schoolchildren Killed in Kushinagar Accident
Two schoolchildren were tragically killed in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, when a speeding vehicle hit them as they left school. Ravish Kumar, 8, and Prince, 12, died instantly. Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for the fatal incident.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, two young schoolchildren lost their lives after being hit by a speeding vehicle on Monday. The tragic accident occurred near Bedupar Chauraha in the Taryasujan area, as they exited their school during recess, police reported.
Authorities identified the victims as Ravish Kumar, aged 8, and Prince, aged 12. Ravish, originally from Gopalganj in Bihar, was living with his uncle Guddu for educational purposes, while Prince was a local resident. The collision was so severe that both children died on site, according to officials.
Tamukhiraj Circle Officer Amit Saxena confirmed that the children's bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Efforts are currently underway to locate the vehicle involved and hold the responsible party accountable for this devastating incident.
