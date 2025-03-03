Prince Hisahito: Balancing Royalty and Academia

Japan's Prince Hisahito, as the second in line to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne, addressed the media during his inaugural news conference on Monday. He discussed his upcoming challenges in balancing his royal responsibilities with his academic pursuits in biology, focusing particularly on his fascination with dragonflies.

Having turned 18 last September, Hisahito is the first male member of Japan's royal family to reach adulthood in nearly 40 years. His transition into adulthood marks an important moment for Japan's imperial lineage amid issues such as the nation's demographic challenges. The prince expressed his resolve to emulate the commendable conduct of elder imperial figures, including his uncle, Emperor Naruhito.

At the media briefing held at Tokyo's Akasaka Estate, Hisahito shared his view of the emperor as a symbolic figure committed to the well-being of the people. In addition to starting his studies at Tsukuba University, focusing on dragonflies and urban insect conservation, Hisahito engages in horticulture within the palace grounds. September will see him participating in a coming-of-age ceremony at the palace on his 19th birthday.

