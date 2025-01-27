India and Oman Strengthen Ties Through CEPA Talks

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal commenced his visit to Oman with what he described as an 'engaging and excellent' meeting with Oman's Commerce Minister Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef. The discussions centered on advancing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, reinforcing trade and investment connections, and exploring ways to deepen the bilateral partnership.

In a social media update, Goyal expressed anticipation for a 'productive Joint Commission Meeting.' His two-day visit to Oman includes participation in the 11th Joint Commission Meeting with Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al-Yousef from January 27-28, 2025.

The visit highlights the significance India places on its trade and investment relations with Oman, a key trading partner in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with bilateral trade figures reaching over USD 8.94 billion in 2023-2024. Anticipated discussions include trade, investment, and the global economic landscape.

The India-Oman CEPA talks are in advanced stages and are expected to gain further momentum during the visit. Negotiations aim for a commercially balanced and mutually beneficial agreement. A business delegation accompanies Goyal to the Joint Business Council meeting between FICCI and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Additionally, Goyal is expected to meet with key Omani officials, including Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, President of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, alongside interactions with Omani industry representatives and the Indian community.

