WAVES Summit 2025 Initiatives Launched to Boost Creative Economy and Cultural Influence Globally

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) marked a pivotal step towards establishing India as the global hub of the creative economy with the launch of key initiatives at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). The event at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, saw Union Ministers Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw (Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and IT) and Sh. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Culture & Tourism) unveiling transformative programs to position India as a powerhouse of cultural and digital content.

A standout announcement was the launch of WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace aimed at bridging India’s creative talent with international opportunities. The platform allows creators from diverse fields—including film, music, gaming, animation, and more—to showcase content, pitch projects, and build global connections. Designed to simplify B2B interactions, WAVES Bazaar also facilitates collaborations, funding, and distribution to help creators realize their visions.

WAVES Awards: Celebrating Excellence

The WAVES Awards were introduced to recognize and celebrate achievements in creative disciplines. With nominations opening on February 15, 2025, the awards feature categories like Game of the Year, Film of the Year, and Advertising Campaign of the Year, alongside special honors for lifetime achievements and contributions to technology and society.

Create in India Challenges: Driving Innovation and Inclusion

Three new challenges under the Create in India Challenges program were unveiled:

Wah Ustad: A nationwide competition for young classical vocalists, with the finale scheduled during WAVES 2025. Registrations are now open via the Prasar Bharati website. Make the World Wear Khadi: An open call for global advertising professionals to design campaigns promoting Khadi as an international brand. Resonate: The EDM Challenge: Organized by the Indian Music Association (IMA), this challenge invites global artists to showcase their talent in Electronic Dance Music (EDM) production.

Additionally, a new challenge was announced to promote films exploring India’s rich cultural heritage and tourism.

Transforming India into a Global Creative Leader

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the WAVES Summit’s alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the global capital of the creator economy. "India is not just a storyteller but a leader in the global digital content landscape," he said, emphasizing the importance of initiatives like WAVES Bazaar and Create in India Challenges in showcasing India’s cultural and digital innovation.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised India’s vibrant cultural diversity, calling it the backbone of the country’s future. He stressed that the WAVES Summit would not only enhance India’s cultural influence but also solidify the creative economy as a key pillar of global economic progress.

A Glimpse into the Future: The WAVES Summit 2025

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur lauded the WAVES Summit as a beacon of India’s soft power, describing it as the world's first convergence of audio, video, and entertainment into a unified platform. Highlighting India’s storytelling prowess, he expressed optimism about the summit’s potential to position India as a global leader in content creation and consumption.

Massive Participation and Opportunities Ahead

Since its inception, the Create in India Challenges have attracted over 70,000 registrations, with 31 challenges launched and 25 currently open for participation. The WAVES Summit 2025 is set to showcase this vast creative energy, providing unmatched networking and collaboration opportunities for global creators.

WAVES: A Milestone for India’s Creative and Cultural Economy

The summit is more than an event—it’s a movement to empower India’s creative and cultural talent. As Minister Vaishnaw put it, "WAVES is an opportunity not to be missed." With initiatives like WAVES Bazaar, WAVES Awards, and Create in India Challenges, India is poised to shape the global creative economy while promoting its rich cultural heritage on the world stage.

The WAVES Summit 2025 is expected to become a landmark event, showcasing India’s innovation, creativity, and cultural strength, making it a must-watch initiative for creators and industries worldwide.