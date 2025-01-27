Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Navigating Yudhister Setu Repairs

Delhi Police announced traffic diversions due to repair work on Yudhister Setu from January 27 to March 27. The Public Works Department advises commuters to avoid affected roads and plan for delays. Vehicles should be parked in designated areas to ensure traffic flows smoothly.

Updated: 27-01-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:26 IST
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Navigating Yudhister Setu Repairs
The Delhi Police has issued a crucial traffic advisory, effective from January 27 to March 27, amid the repair and rehabilitation of the Yudhister Setu.

According to the advisory, necessary traffic diversions will be enacted near Kashmiri Gate metro station, Monastery Market, Pataleshwar Mandir, and Shastri Park red light, depending on the requirements.

Commuters heading to key locations like Old Delhi Railway Station are urged to plan for delays, while designated parking should be used to ease city traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

