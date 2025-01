Trump's Controversial Military Deportation Flights Intensify International Tensions

In a move that's making international headlines, U.S. President Donald Trump continues to utilize military aircraft for deportation flights, intensifying relations with countries like Colombia. On Monday, another set of migrants were deported to Guatemala, marking continued use of military might in immigration enforcement.

Tensions flared as Colombian President Gustavo Petro initially blocked U.S. military aircraft from entering Colombian airspace. However, faced with Trump's threat of imposing severe tariffs, the country relented, allowing the controversial flights to continue. Economic implications could have been dire, given Colombia's trading ties with the U.S.

This unprecedented approach aligns with Trump's broader immigration agenda, following the recent national emergency declaration. The Pentagon supports the initiative, planning the deportation of over 5,000 migrants. Critics argue this escalates Trump's hardline immigration stance into new territory, impacting foreign policy and diplomatic relations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)