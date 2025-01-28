India and China Revive Air Links Amid Easing Tensions

In a major development, India and China have decided to reinstate direct air services after nearly a five-year hiatus. This move marks a potential thaw in the diplomatic chill following a deadly confrontation on their disputed Himalayan border in 2020.

According to an announcement from India's foreign ministry on Monday, officials from both nations will negotiate a framework for the resumption of flights at an 'early date.' The meeting between India's top diplomat and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seen as a significant step towards mending ties. China's foreign ministry confirmed a separate meeting between vice-ministerial level officials to discuss facilitating journalist exchanges between the countries.

Renewed engagement comes amid concerns and discussions about China's hydropower projects in Tibet, which India and Bangladesh fear could impact downstream water supplies. Despite these challenges, both sides have agreed to continue cooperation on cross-border rivers and seek to resolve economic and trade issues for long-term benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)