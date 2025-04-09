Himachal Pradesh Powers Up for EV Future with 402 Charging Stations

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step toward sustainable transportation by approving the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at 402 locations statewide.

Strategically chosen sites include PWD rest houses, Jal Shakti rest houses, and government offices. This initiative aims to support the increase in government EVs and promote eco-friendly transportation.

As 4,997 EVs have already been registered, and 500 more are being added under the e-taxi scheme, the state has also marked six highways as green corridors, setting up the infrastructure to meet the growing demand for EV charging stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)