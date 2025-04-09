Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Strike Attempt on TurkStream Foiled

Ukraine attempted an attack on a TurkStream pipeline compressor station, vital for gas transit to Turkey. Russia's defense ministry reported that the attack did not cause damage, as the drones were intercepted by air defenses over the Black Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to disrupt the TurkStream gas pipeline, a crucial conduit for transporting Russian natural gas to Turkey.

According to Russia's defense ministry, the attack involved drones targeting a compressor station along the Black Sea route.

Despite the threat, swift action by air defense systems ensured the security of the infrastructure without any reported damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

