Palm Jewels: Striking Gold at India’s Top Jewellery Shows

Palm Jewels Limited secured Rs. 60 million in orders at top jewellery shows, highlighting its robust presence in the gold jewellery market. The company is recognized for high-quality, competitively priced designs and has shown significant sales growth and improved financial metrics, boosting investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:09 IST
Palm Jewels: Striking Gold at India’s Top Jewellery Shows
Palm Jewels secures orders worth Rs.60 million at IIJS and GGJS. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Palm Jewels Limited (BSE: 541444), an industry leader in the wholesale gold jewellery sector, has successfully landed orders worth Rs. 60 million during two major events, underscoring its solid stature in this competitive market.

The Ahmedabad-based firm participated in the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) in Mumbai from January 4-7, where it received an order valued at Rs. 30 million. As one of the standout exhibitors among 1,400 participants, Palm Jewels further secured another Rs. 30 million order at the 14th Gujarat Gold Jewellery Show (GGJS) in Gandhinagar, held from December 27-29. The event featured over 500 exhibitors and drew in approximately one lakh attendees.

Rohit Shah, Managing Director of Palm Jewels, highlighted these accomplishments as a testament to the company's dedication to quality and innovative design. "Our robust customer trust and significant presence in the market are reflected in these sizable orders," Shah remarked. With an impressive median sales growth rate of 61% over the past decade, the company has improved its financial standing through strategic cost reductions and enhanced investor interest, as evidenced by a recent surge in its stock value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

