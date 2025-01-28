Left Menu

Unlocking Mustard Oil Market Potential: Puri Oil Mills' Bold Vision

Puri Oil Mills urges the Indian government to support the mustard oil sector with Production-linked Incentives. Managing Director Vivek Puri highlighted mustard oil as a key MSME component, advocating for a development board and export barriers resolution. Mustard oil production reached a record 12 million tonnes, signaling growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:20 IST
Puri Oil Mills, a prominent name in mustard oil manufacturing, appealed to the government to bolster the sector through Production-linked Incentives (PLI) and the establishment of a development board. The call comes ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget.

Managing Director Vivek Puri emphasized the pivotal role of mustard oil in India's MSME sector and its potential for growth to satisfy rising domestic and global demand. He advocated for governmental support via PLIs to enhance manufacturing capabilities and boost exports.

Despite record production of 12 million tonnes in fiscal 2023-24, export challenges persist due to restrictions in the US and Europe. Puri proposed initiating dialogue to ease these barriers alongside suggestions for a 'Mustard Oil Development Board' to globally promote the oil as sustainable and healthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

