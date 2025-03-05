NZ Dairy Industry Drives Economic Growth with Record Production and Rising Export Prices

New Zealand’s dairy sector is set to play a critical role in the country’s economic recovery, thanks to increased production and higher export prices, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today at the Environmental Dairy Leaders conference in Wellington.

Dairy exports are projected to grow by approximately $4.5 billion this year, providing significant financial benefits to Kiwi farmers and boosting job creation in rural communities.

"The strong performance of our dairy farmers is a welcome boost for the economy. As the government continues its commitment to lowering inflation through prudent spending, we are also ensuring reduced interest rates and fewer, less costly regulations," Mr McClay stated.

Milk production in the last season surged by 4% compared to the previous year, marking the highest levels in a decade. December alone recorded the strongest output in four years, solidifying New Zealand’s reputation as a global leader in producing high-quality, environmentally friendly, grass-fed dairy products.

Agriculture remains the backbone of New Zealand’s economy, with food and fibre exports generating over $10,600 per person. Dairy exports alone contribute approximately $4,700 per individual, while the industry supports over 54,000 jobs nationwide.

“The government remains committed to meeting our environmental and climate change responsibilities without compromising the livelihoods of farmers or shifting jobs and production offshore,” Mr. McClay assured.

As part of the coalition government’s ambitious plan to double export values within the next decade, the primary sector is a cornerstone of this strategy. With strong production already in progress, ample feed crops, and increasing global demand for premium New Zealand dairy, the sector is well-positioned to drive economic expansion and prosperity for all New Zealanders.”