Alarming Health Crisis Among India's Truck Drivers Revealed

A startling new report has revealed that over half of India's truck drivers suffer from compromised vision, raising alarms about their ability to safely navigate the country's roads. According to research conducted by IIT Delhi, 53.3% require distance vision correction, while 46.7% need near-vision treatment.

The study also found disturbing health trends among the drivers, with 44.3% having a high or borderline body mass index and 57.4% experiencing elevated blood pressure levels. Additionally, 18.4% were found to have borderline or high blood sugar levels, indicating a need for immediate health intervention.

Amidst these health challenges, 33.9% of drivers reported moderate stress, and a concerning 2.9% suffered from high-stress levels. The report highlights the demanding lifestyle faced by truck drivers, who battle long working hours and family separation, emphasizing an urgent need for mental health support.

