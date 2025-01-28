Left Menu

Starmer and Reeves Propel Economic Growth Agenda with Business Leaders

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves met with top executives to underscore their focus on economic growth. The government aims to stimulate the economy by scaling back regulation and investing in corporate pension surpluses. Reeves will outline plans to revive Britain's economy amid tight public finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:14 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves hosted a crucial meeting with key business figures on Tuesday, emphasizing the government's commitment to economic growth in policy-making. The high-profile gathering, held in London's finance center, included executives from Lloyds Banking Group, BT, Tesco, and BAE Systems.

During the discussion, Starmer articulated the administration's "growth mission," asserting it as the main priority driving governmental decisions. Ministers are required to align their proposals with this objective to secure approval, according to Downing Street. "Growth remains the foremost priority," Starmer reiterated post-meeting.

A participating CEO, who preferred anonymity, noted the open-minded approach of Starmer and Reeves. Emphasizing the need for regulatory rollback and infrastructure enhancements, the CEO highlighted these as instrumental in sustaining economic momentum. Meanwhile, Reeves' upcoming speech is expected to address measures for revitalizing the economy within current financial constraints, possibly involving spending cuts or tax hikes.

