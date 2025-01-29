Sean Duffy Takes Helm at U.S. Transportation Department Amidst Boeing and Tesla Scrutiny

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed former Representative Sean Duffy to lead the U.S. Transportation Department by a 77 to 22 vote. President Trump's nominee, Duffy, has made it clear that Boeing requires rigorous oversight to recover from a mid-air emergency in 2024.

Duffy assures that the ongoing safety investigation into Tesla will proceed when he assumes his position in office. Notably, a memo from the White House had earlier frozen most federal grant programs, impacting Senate support for his nomination.

The freeze also affected funds for electric vehicle charging stations, confirmed by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. Boeing faces a production cap, with CEO Kelly Ortberg anticipating approval to exceed it by late 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)