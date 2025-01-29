Sean Duffy Takes Helm at U.S. Transportation Department Amidst Boeing and Tesla Scrutiny
The U.S. Senate confirmed Sean Duffy as the head of the Transportation Department. He pledges rigorous oversight of Boeing and continuation of the Tesla safety probe. A recent freeze on federal grants, particularly affecting EV charging stations, accompanies his appointment. Boeing faces production caps due to safety concerns.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed former Representative Sean Duffy to lead the U.S. Transportation Department by a 77 to 22 vote. President Trump's nominee, Duffy, has made it clear that Boeing requires rigorous oversight to recover from a mid-air emergency in 2024.
Duffy assures that the ongoing safety investigation into Tesla will proceed when he assumes his position in office. Notably, a memo from the White House had earlier frozen most federal grant programs, impacting Senate support for his nomination.
The freeze also affected funds for electric vehicle charging stations, confirmed by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. Boeing faces a production cap, with CEO Kelly Ortberg anticipating approval to exceed it by late 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corporate Support for Trump's Inauguration Raises Eyebrows
Wildfires Ignite Political Flames: Newsom vs. Trump
Trump's Swift Diplomatic Move: Meeting Putin Post-Inauguration
Judicial Decision Paves Way for Partial Release of Trump Report
Special counsel who investigated Trump says in new report that his team stood up for the rule of law', reports AP.