Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

President Donald Trump will meet with major drugmakers' executives to discuss drug pricing and insurance changes. Key topics include Medicare price negotiations, pharmacy benefit management, and potential tariffs on pharmaceuticals. The industry seeks government support for tariff exemptions and changes to Medicare negotiating laws affecting drug prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 05:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to address the contentious issue of drug pricing in the United States, President Donald Trump is set to meet with chief executives from major pharmaceutical companies. A White House official confirmed the meeting will occur on Thursday, as the industry seeks to secure government backing for critical changes.

The agenda includes discussions on Medicare drug price negotiations, the influence of pharmacy benefit managers, and the potential imposition of a 25% tariff on pharmaceutical imports. An industry insider revealed these details, though the White House has been tight-lipped about attendee specifics.

Drugmakers are petitioning for exemptions to proposed tariffs and revisiting a Biden-era law that permits Medicare to negotiate drug prices, a change they argue inflates costs. The sector also advocates for restrictions on the rebates provided to pharmacy benefit managers, claiming these rebates escalate prescription drug prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

