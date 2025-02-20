Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

In a bid to address the contentious issue of drug pricing in the United States, President Donald Trump is set to meet with chief executives from major pharmaceutical companies. A White House official confirmed the meeting will occur on Thursday, as the industry seeks to secure government backing for critical changes.

The agenda includes discussions on Medicare drug price negotiations, the influence of pharmacy benefit managers, and the potential imposition of a 25% tariff on pharmaceutical imports. An industry insider revealed these details, though the White House has been tight-lipped about attendee specifics.

Drugmakers are petitioning for exemptions to proposed tariffs and revisiting a Biden-era law that permits Medicare to negotiate drug prices, a change they argue inflates costs. The sector also advocates for restrictions on the rebates provided to pharmacy benefit managers, claiming these rebates escalate prescription drug prices.

