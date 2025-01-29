Left Menu

India Advances Strategic Alliances at WEF 2025 in Davos

India leveraged the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum to bolster investment and strategic partnerships. Influential figures discussed the growth agenda, focusing on digital economy, gaming, and infrastructure. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh sealed landmark deals to strengthen industry positions. An emphasis was placed on innovation in emerging sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:30 IST
Major Investment Agreements of India & Developments in WEF 2025 Davos. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, India focused on enhancing investment opportunities and forging strategic collaborations. The event, held from January 20th to 24th, 2025, brought together prominent business leaders and policymakers under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age."

This theme guided discussions around rebuilding trust, reimagining growth, investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and adapting industries for the intelligent age. Among the notable attendees were Sunil Kumar Gupta, Founder of SARC Associates and Indo-European Business Forum, who led a notable delegation that engaged with India's top officials.

Maharashtra featured prominently, with culminating investments nearly double from last year, totaling Rs6.25 lakh crore with 31 MOUs signed across sectors. Maharashtra's transformation into a hub for New Age businesses like fintech and gaming was highlighted. Strategic discussions also took place in other states such as Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, underscoring India's drive to become a global economic powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

