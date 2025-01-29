Maruti Suzuki's Profit Surge: A 16% Leap

Maruti Suzuki India announced a substantial 16% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter, reaching Rs 3,727 crore as of December 31, 2024. This marks a notable rise from the Rs 3,207 crore reported during the same period last year.

The auto giant's total revenue from operations also experienced a boost, climbing to Rs 38,764 crore in the third quarter, up from Rs 33,513 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to its regulatory filing.

In strategic moves, Maruti Suzuki's board has approved the merger of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with the company. Additionally, Hisashi Takeuchi has been reappointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for another three years, starting April 1, 2025.

