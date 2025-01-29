Left Menu

Steel Industry Seeks Protectionist Measures in Anticipated Budget

The Indian steel industry anticipates protectionist moves in the forthcoming Union Budget to prevent dumping. Industry leaders emphasize the need for infrastructure focus, fiscal incentives, and measures against unfair trade to sustain growth, amidst challenges from increased exports to India by FTA countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:40 IST
Steel Industry Seeks Protectionist Measures in Anticipated Budget
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian steel industry is gearing up for potential protectionist measures in the upcoming Union Budget aimed at safeguarding against dumping. Key industry leaders expressed their anticipations, highlighting the need for strategic government intervention.

According to AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen, the government should persist with infrastructure development initiatives while easing business operations. Jayant Acharya of JSW Steel emphasized the necessity for a level playing field and protection against unfair trade practices to maintain the sector's growth momentum.

With the Union Budget for fiscal year 2025-26 set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, industry figures like Abhyuday Jindal and Anubhav Kathuria have called for increases in customs duties and additional fiscal incentives. These measures are expected to counteract the high input costs and substantial challenges faced in 2024, driven largely by competitive exports from China and FTA nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025