Railway Rosters Revised for Staff Welfare

Central Railway's divisional officers have been instructed to create rosters following 2016 guidelines, ensuring weekly rest for intensive safety staff. This move comes after concerns raised by the Train Controllers Association, aiming to improve work-life balance without requiring new hires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance staff welfare, the Central Railway zone has directed its division heads to devise rosters aligning with the 2016 guidelines from the ministry. These guidelines emphasize the need for adequate weekly rest for employees in the intensive safety category.

The January 27th letter, issued by the Personnel Department, addresses reports of insufficient rest, as highlighted by the All India Train Controllers Association. The issue was raised with the Deputy Director Labour Commissioner, Mumbai, involving the Railway Board in the matter.

A High Power Committee review recommended that intensive category workers receive at least 40 hours of weekly rest. The directive insists this should be achieved with current staff levels, and division heads must report actions taken by January 29, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

