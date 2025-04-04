Scorching Days Ahead: Northwest India's Heatwave Alert
Northwest India is bracing for a severe heatwave, with temperatures in Delhi expected to soar to 42 degrees Celsius over the next six days. Multiple states, including Rajasthan and Gujarat, will experience heightened temperatures, with climate change contributing to their increased frequency and intensity.
Northwest India is on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a significant heatwave across several states, including Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, over the upcoming week. Temperatures in the capital could reach a sweltering 42 degrees Celsius by early April.
According to IMD, many areas in central and northwest India will see a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. The escalation is expected to affect regions such as west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, and west Madhya Pradesh, exacerbating the already intense weather conditions.
Normally, India experiences four to seven heatwave days between April and June. However, this year's forecasts indicate a possible increase in such extreme temperatures, driven largely by climate change. The impact of these heatwaves is projected to intensify, posing significant challenges across the affected states.
