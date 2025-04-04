Left Menu

Modi Unveils Ambitious Action Plan at BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a 21-point action plan at the BIMSTEC Summit to enhance cooperation among member nations. Key initiatives include linking India's UPI with BIMSTEC payment systems, establishing a Chamber of Commerce, and hosting athletic events. The plan also addresses disaster management and maritime transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

At the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a 21-point action plan to boost collaboration among the grouping's members. His proposals include connecting India's UPI to BIMSTEC payment systems and founding a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce.

The action plan seeks to enhance business, education, and youth engagement opportunities, while a new disaster management center aims to improve regional resilience against natural calamities. Modi emphasized the strategic importance of BIMSTEC and its ability to foster connectivity and cooperation between South and Southeast Asia.

The summit, attended by leaders from across the region, saw the adoption of the Bangkok Vision 2030 and a fresh Maritime Transportation Agreement. Bangladesh assumed chairmanship, as Modi advocated for further integration and development through initiatives like business summits, athletics events, and scholarships.

