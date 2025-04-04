Modi Unveils Ambitious Action Plan at BIMSTEC Summit

At the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a 21-point action plan to boost collaboration among the grouping's members. His proposals include connecting India's UPI to BIMSTEC payment systems and founding a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce.

The action plan seeks to enhance business, education, and youth engagement opportunities, while a new disaster management center aims to improve regional resilience against natural calamities. Modi emphasized the strategic importance of BIMSTEC and its ability to foster connectivity and cooperation between South and Southeast Asia.

The summit, attended by leaders from across the region, saw the adoption of the Bangkok Vision 2030 and a fresh Maritime Transportation Agreement. Bangladesh assumed chairmanship, as Modi advocated for further integration and development through initiatives like business summits, athletics events, and scholarships.

(With inputs from agencies.)