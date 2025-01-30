Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Fatal Midair Collision Near Washington National

A tragic midair collision occurred involving a PSA Airlines regional jet and a helicopter during their approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz confirmed there were fatalities from the incident. However, specific details and the number of casualties remain undisclosed.

30-01-2025
A devastating midair collision between a PSA Airlines regional jet and a helicopter has resulted in fatalities, according to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

As the aircraft were on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the incident unfolded, leading to tragic consequences.

Cruz shared the news on X but withheld specific details and the exact number of casualties involved.

