Puravankara Unveils Eco-Friendly Luxurious Living in Pune

In Pune, Puravankara Limited, a prominent name in India's real estate sector, has introduced its latest project, Purva Atmosphere, in the vibrant locality of Keshav Nagar. The development spans 10 acres, with a substantial 70% of the area dedicated to open spaces, which merge sustainable design with modern amenities for a unique lifestyle experience.

Purva Atmosphere features two towering structures, each with 30 floors, offering a mix of 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments. Designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, these residences adhere to Vastu principles, ensuring a harmonious living environment. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) compliant project draws inspiration from Bali's iconic terraces, with expansive green areas aimed at enhancing resident well-being.

Commenting on the launch, Rajat Rastogi, CEO- West & Commercial Assets at Puravankara, emphasized Pune's significance in the company's growth plans, highlighting the project's integration of sustainable living and ample amenities such as yoga pods, sensory gardens, and an oxygenated gym. Conveniently located near the proposed Kharadi Bridge, it provides excellent connectivity to key IT hubs, notably boosting its status in Pune's real estate market.

