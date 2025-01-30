Left Menu

India's 2025 Budget Session: Key Legislative Reforms and Fiscal Strategies Unveiled

The 2025 Budget Session will focus on impactful legislative and financial discussions to shape India's fiscal future. Key bills like the Banking Laws Amendment and Finance Bill are on the agenda, alongside discussions on Demands for Grants, reflecting crucial government spending plans and reform strategies.

Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 2025 Budget Session is set to address significant legislative matters following the Economic Survey's presentation on January 31 and the Union Budget on February 1. Lawmakers will consider influential bills and critical financial dialogues shaping India's fiscal policies.

Among the important bills are the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, focusing on enhancing banking regulations and Indian Railways' efficiency. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill aims to bolster disaster response nationwide. Other notable proposals address updates in oil exploration laws and improvements in boiler safety standards.

The Budget Session will also feature the Finance Bill, 2025, pivotal in implementing budgetary and tax reforms announced by the finance minister. In parallel, discussions will span Demands for Grants 2025-26, allowing government spending approvals while fostering accountability. The session encapsulates diverse reform and fiscal strategies crucial for India's development trajectory.

