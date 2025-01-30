Sitharaman’s Budget Legacy: A Fiscal Journey in Modern India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to make history on February 1 as she presents her eighth consecutive budget in India, a rare feat aimed at addressing economic challenges and middle-class burdens. Her tenure marks significant progress in India's fiscal policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following in the footsteps of notable predecessors like Morarji Desai, who holds the record for presenting ten budgets, Sitharaman stands out for delivering eight straight budgets in successive years, maintaining her position as a key player in the nation's finance sector, especially after being appointed as India's first full-time woman finance minister in 2019.

The historical context of budget presentations in India underscores Sitharaman’s evolving legacy, making her a significant part of the country’s financial history. The annual budget has shifted from colonial-era traditions to a more strategic schedule, reinforcing timely implementation of fiscal policies.

